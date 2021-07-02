AsiaEuropeOffshore

James Fisher sells DSV to Seamec

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 2, 2021
0 17 Less than a minute
James Fisher

UK offshore service provider James Fisher and Sons has sold its diving support vessel Subtech Paladin to Indian offshore vessel operator Seamec for $17.3m.

James Fisher said the move is in line with the group’s newly stated capital allocation policy to reduce leverage, in the short term, through the sale of non-core assets.

The 2008-built vessel was acquired from Toisa for $20.3m in December 2018.

Seamec chartered back the vessel to James Fisher in a firm deal worth around $1m, with multiple extension options.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 2, 2021
0 17 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button