James Fisher sets up dedicated decom business

UK offshore service provider James Fisher and Sons has established a new business unit aimed at supporting decommissioning projects in the renewables and oil and gas markets.

The company said JF Decommissioning (JF Decom) will consolidate capabilities across the James Fisher group to provide access to a dedicated, multi-disciplined team for end-to-end service delivery in complex decommissioning scopes, including subsea infrastructure removal, structural removal, well severance, and well abandonment.

JF Decom will draw on the expertise of James Fisher Offshore, which has assisted operators in the installation and maintenance of oil and gas platforms, many of which will be decommissioned as the industry adapts to the energy transition. “The in-depth knowledge of the differences between these platforms, allows JF Decom to deploy the most appropriate methodology and technology to optimise the delivery of a decommissioning project,” James Fisher said.

The launch of JF Decom follows the establishment of JF Renewables in March last year. The brands will be able to work independently or collaboratively, looking to deliver full support services to both offshore energy markets.