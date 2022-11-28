Jan De Nul acquires Global Marine OSV

Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul has bolstered its fleet by acquiring offshore support vessel Global Symphony from UK-based subsea cabling specialist Global Marine Systems, part of the Global Marine Group.

No price has been revealed for the 2011-built ship, online pricing portal VesselsValue estimates as worth $71.82m.

The OSV has been renamed Symphony and will mainly support Jan De Nul’s cable installation activities and operate as a dedicated trenching support vessel.

The vessel sports two work-class remotely operated vehicles and a 150 tons AHC crane. Jan De Nul’s recently delivered newbuilt trencher Swordfish will also be installed on board by the first quarter of 2023.