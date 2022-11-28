EuropeOffshore

Jan De Nul acquires Global Marine OSV

Adis AjdinNovember 28, 2022
Jan De Nul

Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul has bolstered its fleet by acquiring offshore support vessel Global Symphony from UK-based subsea cabling specialist Global Marine Systems, part of the Global Marine Group.

No price has been revealed for the 2011-built ship, online pricing portal VesselsValue estimates as worth $71.82m.

The OSV has been renamed Symphony and will mainly support Jan De Nul’s cable installation activities and operate as a dedicated trenching support vessel.

The vessel sports two work-class remotely operated vehicles and a 150 tons AHC crane. Jan De Nul’s recently delivered newbuilt trencher Swordfish will also be installed on board by the first quarter of 2023.

