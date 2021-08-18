Jan De Nul and JDR awarded Vineyard Wind contract

Belgian offshore service provider Jan De Nul, and its UK-based subcontractor JDR Cable Systems, secured a contract from Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to supply and install the roughly 209 km of inter-array cables for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

The 66kV inter-array cables connecting 62 GE Haliade-X turbines will transfer electricity to an offshore substation for transmission to the grid. The contract will create approximately 40 new full-time jobs in Massachusetts.

“Our partnership with Jan De Nul Group and JDR is great news for the project because it ensures that we’re working with a leading global installation company and supplier while also creating jobs here in the US,” said Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen. “Combined with the recent signing of the Project Labor Agreement, we hope this latest step sends a clear message on the tremendous opportunity this industry holds for both job creation and investment.”

Vineyard Wind 1 is an 800 MW project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States. The project will generate electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and will create 3,600 full-time equivalent (FTE) job-years over the life of the project, including more than 500 union construction jobs.