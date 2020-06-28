Jan De Nul awarded Crete-Peloponnese Interconnection installation contract

Belgian offshore service provider Jan De Nul Group and Hellenic Cables subsidiary Fulgor have join forces for the installation and protection of a submarine power cable between the island of Crete and the Peloponnese region of the Greek mainland.

Fulgor will produce the 135.7km long cable, while Jan De Nul Group is responsible for the installation of the cable in water depths of up to 980m.

Jan De Nul will utilise 2015-built cable laying vessel Isaac Newton for the work, which also includes pre- and post-lay protection works.

Wouter Vermeersch, manager offshore cables at Jan De Nul Group, commented: “After the successful execution of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 and Trianel export cable projects back in 2018, we are pleased to continue our good relationship with Hellenic Cables through the award of this challenging interconnection project. The cable route runs over very deep waters and a difficult seabed with extremely steep slopes.”