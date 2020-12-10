Jan De Nul Group confirms acquisition of Ocean Yield cable lay vessel

Offshore engineering firm Jan De Nul Group has acquired offshore construction and cable lay vessel Connector from Norway’s Ocean Yield.

Ocean Yield announced the sale of the vessel last week, with Jan De Nul tipped as the buyer at the time. Delivery is scheduled for before the end of the year.

Philippe Hutse, director offshore division at Jan De Nul Group, commented: “The Connector has a very good reputation in the sector and is known as one of the world’s top tier subsea installation and construction vessels. She’s capable of operating in ultra-deep water up to 3,000 metres deep. Through the market consolidation involving this new investment, we now own and operate the largest fleet of dedicated cable-lay vessels. The Connector will further strengthen the Jan De Nul fleet for the future of offshore energy production.”

Jan De Nul says the addition gives it a well balanced offshore fleet comprising three offshore jack-up installation vessels, three floating crane installation vessels, three cable-lay vessels, five rock installation vessels and two multipurpose vessels.

Wouter Vermeersch, manager offshore cables at Jan De Nul Group, said: “The Connector makes a perfect combination with our Cable-Lay Vessel Isaac Newton. Both vessels are interchangeable with similar large carrying capacities thanks to similar dual turntable systems, while at the same time they each have their own specific characteristics that make them complementary. Our third Cable-Lay Vessel Willem de Vlamingh completes our trio with its unique all-round capabilities including operating in very shallow waters.”

Formerly named Lewek Connector, the vessel has originally been on charter to EMAS Chiyoda Subsea which went bust in March 2017.