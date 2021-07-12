Jan De Nul seals Dogger Bank jackup installation vessel deal

Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul has signed its third deal with Dogger Bank Wind Farm for the transport and installation of wind turbines on what is set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when complete.

Jan De Nul Group will mobilise its newest offshore jackup installation vessel, Voltaire, to deliver 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW offshore wind turbines for the Dogger Bank C project in the North Sea, bringing the total number of units to be installed by the company to 277.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being delivered in three 1.2 GW phases. The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and B, each feature 95 units of 13 MW turbines. They are a joint venture between Equinor 40%, SSE Renewables 40% and Eni 20%. The third phase, Dogger Bank C, is being developed on a different timescale and is owned by SSE Renewables 50% and Equinor 50%. The contract is subject to Dogger Bank C reaching financial close in late 2021.

Philippe Hutse, director offshore division at Jan De Nul Group, said: “Dogger Bank Wind Farm is exactly the type of project we had in mind when we took the decision to build our Voltaire. The scale and characteristics of the offshore Dogger Bank and turbines offer the perfect challenge for this next fen offshore jackup installation vessel.”

Jan De Nul’s vessel is currently under construction at Cosco Shipping Heavy and should enter into service in 2022.