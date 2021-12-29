Jan De Nul wins cable contract in Abu Dhabi

Jan De Nul Group and Samsung C&T have been awarded a contract by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Electricité de France (EDF) and Kyushu Electric Power Japan for the HVDC cable installation and convertors package at the ADNOC-TAQA Lightning Project.

The contract is for the design, installation, burial and protection of two cable clusters of almost 1,000 km, connecting the islands Al Ghallan and Das in the Arabian Gulf to the onshore converter stations at Al Mirfa and Shuweihat in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The two cable links are part of the larger Subsea Transmission System (Lightning Project), and will connect Abu Dhabi’s onshore electricity grid to all ADNOC’s offshore production facilities.

Jan De Nul says its part of the contract is worth around $725m.