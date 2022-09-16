Jan De Nul’s jackup installation newbuild hit by typhoon in China

Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul said that its jackup installation newbuild Voltaire had suffered minor damage after being hit by typhoon Muifa at COSCO Shipping Shipyard in Nantong, China.

The eye of the typhoon passed over the shipyard during the night of September 14 to 15, causing the vessel to come loose from its moorings.

The company said that the incident caused no injuries, while the first sight assessments have shown limited damage to certain parts of the crane and the helideck.

The vessel has been safely moored back in the shipyard and further assessments are ongoing.

The Voltaire is said to be as large as the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The vessel, due for delivery in the second half of 2022, will be the second and largest jackup in Jan De Nul’s fleet built to transport, lift and install next-generation offshore wind turbines, transition pieces and foundations.