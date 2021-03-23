EnvironmentEurope

Jan Dieleman to lead the Sea Cargo Charter

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 23, 2021
Cargill’s shipping head Jan Dieleman and his counterpart at Trafigura, Rasmus Bach Nielsen, have been appointed as chair and vice chair of the Sea Cargo Charter, the new chartering initiative that promises to disclose shipping emissions details.

In total 13 people have been elected to the charter’s steering committee.

Dieleman commented following the steering committee’s first annual gathering that signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter are determined to promote responsible environmental stewardship in chartering activities and throughout the maritime value chain.

The charter, created last year, establishes a common, global baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether chartering activities are in line with climate goals set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

