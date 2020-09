Janchart takes its first handy of the year

Denmark’s handysize specialist, Janchart Shipping, is linked to its first handy bulker purchase in 2020, marking its eleventh geared vessel acquisition.

Brokers say Janchart has shaken hands with US-based Apex Bulk Carriers, paying around $8m for the nine-year- old 34,300 dwt Thomas C , its first Korean-built ship. Janchart’s focus has so far been on purchasing only elderly, Japanese-built ships.

Janchart was established in 1992 by its current director, Jan Jørgensen. It started out as a broker in dry cargo, chartering mainly in the handysize segment.