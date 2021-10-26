Janssens takes the helm at Jumbo as Kahn steps down

Jumbo Shipping has appointed Wout Janssens as the company’s new chief executive officer as Michael Kahn stepped down after 30 years at the helm of the Dutch heavylift specialist. Janssens steps up from the position of the chief operating officer.

Janssens has served as Jumbo’s COO for several years and has extensive leadership experience in both heavy lift shipping and offshore installation. Peter Breedeveld has filled the position of Jumbo’s new COO.

Kahn, the son of Jumbo’s founding father Hans Kahn, has decided to take on a new responsibility as a supervisory board director of the company. He believes that in this new role he will be better positioned to contribute to the long-term strategy and success of Jumbo Shipping, Jumbo Offshore and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance.

“Wout is the right leader to take over the next phase of development for our organisation. He knows the inner workings of the company and is a proven team player who collaborates across all company levels, from shareholders to supervisory board and the management team. His wealth of experience, combined with his entrepreneurial attitude and open personality make him the perfect leader for Jumbo,” Kahn said.