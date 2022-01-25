January 2022 Review

China’s zero-Covid-19 policy saw partial lockdowns at many key port cities in January including Ningbo, Tianjin, Dalian, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

On January 5 Alphaliner confirmed Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) had toppled Maersk at the top of the box rankings. With a confirmed vessel orderbook of almost exactly 1m teu, the largest of all carriers, MSC is expected to further consolidate its position as the world’s largest containerline over the course of 2022.

