Japan celebrates landmark unmanned boxship voyage

A containership has completed an unmanned voyage between two ports in Japan as the nation continues to lead world shipping towards a more autonomous feature.

The 194 teu Mikage moored automatically today using a drone (pictured) at Sakai port, having set off from Tsuruga port a couple of hundred miles away yesterday. The ship is owned by Imoto Lines, Japan’s largest domestic feeder operator, in which Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is a key shareholder.

The coastal ship was taking part in the Nippon Foundation-led unmanned ship project MEGURI2040. Other partners in the project include Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding and Furuno.

Similar tests were also carried out on an MOL-controlled ferry.

Japan’s major shipping lines are all investing considerable resources in developing autonomous technology.

Last August Splash reported that MOL will install remotely controlled robots on some of its ships.

“Issues facing the shipping business include not only prevention of marine accidents and ensuring safe operation, but also improving transport quality to more effectively meet customer needs. Therefore, it is becoming more and more important for the industry to take a mid- and long-term viewpoint in finding solutions by adopting new technologies such as autonomous navigation and remote control,” MOL stated in a release at the time.