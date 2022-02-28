Japan Drilling Company awarded jackup contract in Indonesia

Tokyo-based offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded a contract by Medco E&P Natuna for the jackup rig Hakuryu 11 in Indonesia.

The 2013-built rig, currently working for Idemitsu in Vietnam, is scheduled to commence its contract in July or August of this year. No further details have been revealed about the contract.

Japan’s sole offshore drilling contractor recently secured a contract with Inpex for the 1977-built semisubmersible rig Hakuryu 5. The rig has been booked until July of this year.