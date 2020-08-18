Japan Drilling Company awarded jackup extensions in Qatar

Tokyo-headquartered offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded extensions by North Oil Company for two of its jackup rigs operating in Qatar at the Al-Shaheen Oil Field.

The contract for Hakurya-12 has been extended for one year from September 13, while the contract for Hakuryu-10 has been extended for one year from February 12, 2021.

The extensions are the second options exercised under an original contract signed for two years with two one-year options.

JDC operates five jackups, one semi-submersible and one drillship.