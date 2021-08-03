AsiaFinance and InsuranceOffshore

Japan Drilling Company secures financial lifeline

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 3, 2021
0 49 1 minute read
JDC

Tokyo-based offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has secured a new financial backer to aid with its reorganisation plan and help ensure its business.

Japan’s sole offshore drilling contractor has executed a sponsor agreement with Aspirant Group under which the latter will, through a special purpose company, inject capital into JDC and also aim to improve its enterprise by providing human capital resources and cooperating with the existing management.

JDC filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court for the commencement of corporate reorganisation proceedings after the deterioration of its business performance due to the extreme long-term stagnation of the offshore drilling market.

“With a capital injection from funds related to AG, JDC will begin a new chapter in its history,” the company said in a statement.

The company submitted proposed modified reorganisation plans to the Tokyo District Court as of July 30, 2021. Closing is expected in December this year after the revised corporate reorganisation plan is approved by the court.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 3, 2021
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button