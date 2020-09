Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded a drilling contract by Mitsui Oil Exploration for the provision of jackup drilling rig Hakuryu-11 offshore Hokkaido.

The contract is for one firm well with commencement scheduled around June 2021.

Last month, JDC was awarded extensions by North Oil Company for two of its jackup rigs operating in Qatar at the Al-Shaheen Oil Field.

JDC operates five jackups, one semi-submersible and one drillship.