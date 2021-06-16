AsiaMiddle EastOffshore

Japan Drilling secures new jackup contract in Qatar

JDC

Tokyo-based offshore driller Japan Drilling Company (JDC) has been awarded a three-year firm contract by North Oil Company for its 2008-built jackup rig Hakuryu-10 operating in Qatar at the Al-Shaheen oil field.

The contract, secured through its subsidiary, Japan Drilling Netherlands, includes two one-year options and is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022.

The rig is currently working for North Oil Company on a one-year extension contract that began in February of this year. Financial details of the new contract have not been disclosed.

JDC operates five jackups, one semisub and one drillship.

