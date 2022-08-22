Japan presses ahead with ammonia barge project

Four big names in Japanese maritime are joining forces in a bid to commercialise ammonia floating storage and regasification barges.

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is working with the nation’s top shipbuilder, Nihon Shipyard, as well as ClassNK and IHI Corporation in the research and development project.

In Japan, technological development is underway for ammonia fuel mixed combustion power generation at coal-fired power plants as a way to cut emissions. However, when using ammonia in existing thermal power plants, there are issues such as the problem of securing land for new onshore facilities including storage tanks and regasification facilities, and the large initial investment cost.



The NYK-backed barge concept is an offshore floating facility that can receive and store ammonia that has been transported via ship.