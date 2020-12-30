Japan scraps $580m wind power project off Fukushima

The Japanese government has announced a decision to terminate an offshore wind power project off Fukushima by removing the two remaining wind power turbines already installed.

The decision came despite the country setting a target to up its offshore wind power generation to around 45 gigawatts in 2040 from the current 20,000 kilowatts as part of its long-term ambition of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The government believes the project, which would cost JPY60bn ($580M), lacked profitability and had already removed one of three turbines installed for the project in June.