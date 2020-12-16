Japan sets ambitious offshore wind targets

The Japanese government has laid out plans this week to become one of the world’s top three largest users of offshore wind power by 2040, an ambitious target given that it currently lies outside the top 10 in this sector.

Under new plans in Japan’s bid to be carbon neutral by 2050, the Asian nation intends to install up to 45 GW of offshore wind power within the next 20 years.

“It is important for the government to commit to the creation of an attractive domestic market and to stimulate investment from home and abroad,” industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said yesterday.

The year 2020 has seen many governments make bold projections about offshore wind use – the EU promising nearly a trillion dollars of investment into the sector, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson suggesting every British household will be powered by wind by 2030.