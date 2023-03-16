Japan to California green shipping corridor pact signed in Tokyo

The Japanese government has signed a letter of intent with the governor of California to establish a green shipping corridor over the Pacific.

The agreement signed between governor Gavin Newsom and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan will also look to commercialise zero-emission fuels.

“We applaud the newest collaboration between California and Japan to clean up our ports and end ship pollution, and we urge that their collaboration focus on driving immediate emissions reductions, scaling absolute zero well-to-wake emissions technologies and ultimately achieving 100% zero-emission shipping by 2040,” commented Allyson Browne, climate campaign manager for ports at the NGO Pacific Environment.

Other green corridor pacts have been signed between Los Angeles, Long Beach and Shanghai with Singapore also inking a similar agreement while South Korea’s largest port, Busan, agreed to form a green corridor to the Port of Tacoma last November.