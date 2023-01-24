Japanese bulk carrier in difficulty off the coast of Queensland

Australian authorities are attending to a stricken bulk carrier off Mackay on the Queensland coast.

The crew of 24 remain onboard the Frontier Unity with local reports suggesting the engine room has been flooded.

The 2012-built, Panama-flagged capesize is owned by Japan’s Nissen Kaiun and is on charter to compatriot Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). It is not carrying any cargo at present, and was en route to Hay Point to take on coal when it ran into difficulties.