Japanese carbon neutral LNG buyers alliance formed

Carbon neutral LNG developments are increasing rapidly as key backers of the fuel look to future-proof their investments.

A total of 15 Japanese players have jointly established the Carbon Neutral LNG Buyers Alliance in order to promote the development of the carbon neutral LNG sector.

The participants of the alliance include Tokyo Gas, Asahi Group Holdings, Isuzu Motors, Olympus Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry, Duskin, Tamagawa Academy & University, Toshiba Corporation, Toho Titanium, New Otani, Marunouchi Heat Supply, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mitsubishi Estate, Yakult Honsha and Lumine.

The alliance is led by Tokyo Gas, which procures and supplies carbon neutral gas. Japan is the world’s top buyer of LNG.

The companies participating in the alliance said today they will work to increase the recognition of carbon neutral gas in society and carry out initiatives to improve its evaluation by investment institutions and establish its position within the various systems in Japan with the aim of contributing toward Japan’s target of a carbon neutral society by 2050.

Also pushing the merits of carbon neutral gas recently have been a host of French conglomerates. CMA CGM is the carrier with the biggest investments in LNG-powered tonnage to date. It is now actively investigating bio-LNG possibilities. CMA CGM is a founding member of the the Coalition for the Energy of the Future. Launched in France two years ago, other members include Airbus, Carrefour, ENGIE, Total and Wärtsilä. The coalition revealed last month it is working on developing carbon neutral liquefied natural gas.