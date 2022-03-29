AsiaGas

Japanese joint venture taps Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for LNG bunker newbuild

Adis Ajdin March 29, 2022

KEYS Bunkering West Japan and compatriot Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), have concluded a contract for the construction of a 3,500 cu m liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, the first to operate in western Japan.

The vessel will be built at the Enoura Plant at MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi prefecture, with completion and delivery scheduled for March 2024.

The planned LNG bunkering vessel will have an electric main engine and be equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of using both LNG and heavy oil as fuel.

KEYS, an acronym for Kyushu, Enex, Yusen, and Saibu, is a joint venture company established in February of this year to supply LNG fuel for ships in the Kyushu and Setouchi regions, with investments from Kyushu Electric Power Company at 40%, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) at 40%, Itochu Enex at 15%, and Saibu Gas at 5%.

