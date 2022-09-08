Japanese make breakthroughs in ammonia ship race

Japan is pressing ahead with its own ammonia carrier plans. Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Japan Engine Corporation, IHI Power Systems, and Nihon Shipyard has received approval in principle (AiP) from ClassNK for an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier.

At present, there are no international regulations for the use of ammonia as marine fuel. Therefore, the consortium have been conducting research and development to ensure that the planned gas carrier has the same safety features as vessels using existing fuel oil or LNG fuel.

The consortium conducted a HAZID risk assessment of the safety of using ammonia as marine fuel – an important component if ammonia, a highly volatile substance, is to gain acceptance as a shipping fuel of the future.

The Japanese team are now developing a two-stroke ammonia-fuelled engine for vessel propulsion, a four-stroke ammonia-fuelled engine for onboard power supply, and a safe hull. The consortium is working together to study the feasibility of construction and commercial operation of a prototype vessel likely to be around 38,000 cu m in size.