Japanese offload capes

Sales in the capesize sector are still dominating the bulker S&P scene with VesselsValue noting an impressive 12 capes and newcastlemaxes changing hands in the last three weeks.

Over the weekend a couple of newcastlemaxes were noted sold by Japanese owners.

NS United invited offers for the 230,00 dwt, 2007-built NSS Honesty. This ship is reported sold for $13.5m by the pricing portal. The taker is still to be revealed. This is the second ship sold by NS United in the last couple of weeks. Last week the one year younger 208,000 dwt Shin Ei was sold to Seacon to carry bauxite from Guinea for the Xinfa Group.

Another Japanese powerhouse has also been offloading big bunker tonnage. Doun Kisen has reportedly sold a sister ship of the Shin Ei, the Baogang Glory. This ship fetched $16.3m and is reported sold to Singaporean buyers, according to Advanced Shipping and Trading. Both Berge Bulk and Winning Shipping have been aggressively buying up cape tonnage in Singapore in recent months.