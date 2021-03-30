AsiaBunkeringEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Japanese ports waive fees for LNG-fuelled ships

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 30, 2021
Japan’s ports of Tokyo, Yokohama and Kawasaki will waive an entry fee from next month for vessels fuelled by LNG or hydrogen. LNG bunkering ships will also no longer have to pay the fees.

The exemption runs for five years from April 1.

The entry fee now stands at 2.7 yen ($0.025) per gross tonne for ocean-going vessels and 1.35 yen per gross tonne for coastal vessels.

Japan is one of the countries to have invested most heavily in LNG fuelling infrastructure in recent years, while its shipyards are also busy developing hydrogen-powered ship designs.

