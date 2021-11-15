AsiaGasPorts and Logistics

Japanese utility firm readies first liquefied CO2 shipping terminal

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 15, 2021
Kansai Electric Power has partnered with research firm Japan Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to develop a liquefied CO2 shipping terminal at Kansai’s 1,800MW Maizuru coal-fired power complex in Kyoto.

The project will see about 10,000 tons a year of CO2 captured at the Maizuru power station liquefied at the shipping base for transport on a coastal vessel, after which the captured CO2 will be unloaded at the Tomakomai carbon storage and recycling facility in Hokkaido. The demonstration phase of the project is expected to launch this year until March 2027, and CO2 transportation to start in 2024.

An order for a large liquefied CO2 carrier to Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has already been made by Japan CCS to deliver 10,000 tons a year of liquified CO2 to the storage site.

Japan’s big three lines – K Line, MOL and NYK – are all developing their own liquefied CO2 carriers.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

