AsiaBunkeringEnvironmentGas

Japanese yards unveil the largest ammonia carrier to date

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
MHI

A subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Phoenix Tankers, has ordered a revolutionary very large gas carrier that pushes the design envelope for gas transportation.

The design created by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and fellow Japanese yard Namura Shipbuilding is for an LPG-powered 87,000 dwt VLGC that is capable of shipping either LPG or ammonia. Namura will build the first ship with MOL having an option for a second vessel. The ship will be the largest ammonia carrier ever built and will use LPG in the cargo hold as fuel with a view to converting the ship to ammonia fuel at a later stage.

No price has been revealed for the new ship, which will deliver in around two and a half years’ time. The design conforms with EEDI Phase 3which will be applicable for VLGCs contracted after 2022.

“Ammonia is drawing attention as a next-generation clean fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, and as ‘hydrogen carrier’ that can be used to transport hydrogen,” MOL stated in a release today.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button