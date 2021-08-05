Japanese yards unveil the largest ammonia carrier to date

A subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Phoenix Tankers, has ordered a revolutionary very large gas carrier that pushes the design envelope for gas transportation.

The design created by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and fellow Japanese yard Namura Shipbuilding is for an LPG-powered 87,000 dwt VLGC that is capable of shipping either LPG or ammonia. Namura will build the first ship with MOL having an option for a second vessel. The ship will be the largest ammonia carrier ever built and will use LPG in the cargo hold as fuel with a view to converting the ship to ammonia fuel at a later stage.

No price has been revealed for the new ship, which will deliver in around two and a half years’ time. The design conforms with EEDI Phase 3which will be applicable for VLGCs contracted after 2022.

“Ammonia is drawing attention as a next-generation clean fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, and as ‘hydrogen carrier’ that can be used to transport hydrogen,” MOL stated in a release today.