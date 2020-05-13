Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched

May 13th, 2020 Asia, Bunkering 0 comments

Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel was successfully launched at the Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The vessel is owned by Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation, a joint venture between K Line, JERA, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and NYK Line, and will operate in the Chubu region of Japan.

The ship is scheduled to be delivered at the end of September and it will be based at JERA’s Kawagoe Thermal Power Station where it will provide ship-to-ship bunkering for LNG-fuelled vessels.

“The expertise and strengths of each company will be utilized to provide LNG bunkering solution in the Chubu region and promote a shift to marine LNG for ships,” the companies said in a statement.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

