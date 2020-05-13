Home Sector Bunkering Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched May 13th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Bunkering

Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel was successfully launched at the Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The vessel is owned by Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation, a joint venture between K Line, JERA, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and NYK Line, and will operate in the Chubu region of Japan.

The ship is scheduled to be delivered at the end of September and it will be based at JERA’s Kawagoe Thermal Power Station where it will provide ship-to-ship bunkering for LNG-fuelled vessels.

“The expertise and strengths of each company will be utilized to provide LNG bunkering solution in the Chubu region and promote a shift to marine LNG for ships,” the companies said in a statement.