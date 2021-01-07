AsiaShipyards

Japan’s mega yard joint venture fights to be competitive with Asian rivals

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 7, 2021
0 212 Less than a minute

Japan’s mega yard joint venture is underway finally.  Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United – the country’s two biggest shipbuilders – kicked off operations of their combined Nihon Shipyard on January 1, nine months later than planned thanks to Covid-19 and lengthy regulatory approval processes.

Imabari has a 51% stake in the venture with JMU holding the remainder. 

The president of the new firm, Maeta Yoshinori, told reporters on Wednesday that Imabari and JMU both recognise the need to win amid severe competition from rivals in South Korea and China.

The Japanese government is preparing a bill to support domestic shipbuilders. Measures include long-term loans, tax breaks for setting up new ventures, and subsidies for technological development.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 7, 2021
0 212 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button