ContainersMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

Jebel Ali port rocked by containership explosion

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJuly 8, 2021
0 145 Less than a minute
Dubai Media Office

An explosion and subsequent fire rocked DP World’s Jebel Ali terminal in the United Arab Emirates last night.

Social media posts caught the huge explosion from afar in scenes reminiscent of last year’s Beirut port blast.

Dubai Media Office confirmed the source of the blast was a small containership preparing to dock at the Jebel Ali container terminal. The media office said the fire was extinguished in 40 minutes, with the cooling process now underway. No casualties have been reported.

The ship has yet to be identified.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption,” Jebel Ali Port Authority said.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJuly 8, 2021
0 145 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button