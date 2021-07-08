Jebel Ali port rocked by containership explosion

An explosion and subsequent fire rocked DP World’s Jebel Ali terminal in the United Arab Emirates last night.

Social media posts caught the huge explosion from afar in scenes reminiscent of last year’s Beirut port blast.

Dubai Media Office confirmed the source of the blast was a small containership preparing to dock at the Jebel Ali container terminal. The media office said the fire was extinguished in 40 minutes, with the cooling process now underway. No casualties have been reported.

The ship has yet to be identified.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption,” Jebel Ali Port Authority said.

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021