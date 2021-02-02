Dry CargoEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Jebsen Shipping orders up to 12 MPPs at Dajin Heavy

Chinese yard Dajin Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Shanghai Bestway, has announced that it has entered into shipbuiding contracts with German company ESTE Verwaltungs for the construction of up to twelve 5,200 dwt multi-purpose cargo vessels.

The contract is comprised of a firm order for six ships plus options for another six.

Deliveries are scheduled in 2023 and 2024 and the total value of the order is EUR88.6m ($107m).

ESTE Verwaltungs is controlled by German owner Jebsen Shipping, which operates a fleet of 13 feeder boxships and four multi-purpose cargo ships.

