Jens Martin Jensen leaves John Fredriksen’s Seatankers for second stint at Athenian Holdings

Jens Martin Jensen has left shipping magnate John Fredriksen’s Seatankers Management and rejoined Kyriakou family-controlled Greek shipowner Athenian Holdings as chief executive officer.

Jensen returned to Fredriksen in March this year, six years after he left the group, where he spent 11 years working in a variety of development and commercial roles.

Once Fredriksen’s right hand man, Jensen confirmed that he resigned from his position as director of shipping at Seatankers on May 31. “It did not work out as planned,” he told Splash without disclosing further details.

He will now take up the position he first held in September 2020. Athenian Holdings owns three VLCCs, technically managed by Athenian Sea Carriers in Greece, with commercial activities handled by Athenian Tankers UK.

Jensen, who added he will remain on the Frontline, Golden Ocean and Avance Gas boards, previously held high profile positions as CEO at Frontline Management and Premuda, as well as senior executive roles at New Fortress Energy, Maersk and Pillarstone Europe.