JERA consortium presses ahead with floater tech trials

Japanese power generation major JERA in consortium with compatriots Modec, Toyo Construction, and Farukawa Electric Industry, launched a subsea ground survey in Ishikari Bay, Hokkaido, Japan, in preparation for verification testing of power generation using tension leg platform (TPL) floating offshore wind turbines.

The consortium was selected to conduct the project by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under its Green Innovation Fund program, with the aim to understand the geotechnical structure and other characteristics of the seabed, which are necessary for setting the design parameters of TLP floating offshore wind turbines.

The consortium will move forward in conducting surveys and studying plans in anticipation of future verification testing of power generation using TLP floating offshore wind turbines. Within the consortium, JERA will, working with the understanding of the fishing industry, move forward in conducting the survey off Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido, conducting wind condition and oceanographic observations, and establishing environmental parameters for use in the design of the TLP floaters.

Japan has set a goal of increasing offshore wind power generation capacity, including floating offshore wind, to 30–45 GW by 2040. The two-year project, approved in January this year, aims to establish component technologies for TLP floating and mooring systems and subsea power transmission systems with the aim of commercialising floating wind farms in the early 2030s.