Jiangnan Shipyard confirms Kumiai Senpaku LPG carrier order

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced that its subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard has entered into a letter of intent with Japanese owner Kumiai Senpaku for the construction of a 40,000 cu m LPG carrier.

The ship will be fitted with a LPG dual-fuel engine and also adopt other environmental features. Delivery is scheduled in the first quarter of 2023.

VesselsValue data shows Kumiai Senpaku currently owns a fleet of 16 vessels made up of nine bulkers, four tankers and three LPG carriers. The company also has an MR tanker under construction at CSSC Chengxi Shipyard.