Jiangsu Financial Leasing and Zhejiang Shipping Exchange form ship financing partnership

Jiangsu Financial Leasing and Zhejiang Shipping Exchange have entered into a partnership agreement to collaborate on ship financing.

The two parties are looking to work together on innovative ship financing solutions through Zhejiang Shipping Exchange’s online auction platform, and promote the secondhand ship sale and purchase market.

The agreement also marks Jiangsu Financial Leasing’s entry into the ship financing market. The leasing house now mainly focuses on financing in the energy sector.