Jiangsu Port Group sets up shipping division

Jiangsu Port Group, the major operator of all ports in Jiangsu, has established a dedicated shipping division to further integrate its shipping assets.

Jiangsu Port Group was jointly established by eight major sea and river port operators in Jiangsu in 2017 and later took control of Jiangsu Ocean Shipping (JOSCO), the major state run carrier in the province.

The new shipping division will integrate all the group’s shipping assets including transferring shares in three shipping subsidiaries Taicang Shipping, Jiangsu Far East Shipping and CIMC Donghan Shipping into JOSCO.

The group believes the setup of the shipping division is an important step for the group to promote its strategy of integrating port and shipping assets.