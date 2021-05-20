Jinhui acquires supramax from Taiwan Navigation

Chinese bulk carrier operator Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has announced the acquisition of 2004-built 52,686 dwt supramax bulker Tai Hawk from Tai Shing Maritime, an affiliate company of Taiwan Navigation.

The Japanese-built vessel was sold for a price of $10.8m, higher than VesselsValue’s estimate of $9.85m

The vessel is expected for delivery between June 10 and August 15 this year.

Jinhui currently owns 19 bulkers with two purchases to be delivered.

End-April the company acquired another supramax, the 2006-built Makiki from Greek owner Unisea Shipping.