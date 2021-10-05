Jinhui buys supramax from AM Nomikos

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation is adding more secondhand tonnage with the acquisition of a supramax bulker from Greek owner AM Nomikos.

The Chinese bulker operator has purchased the 2007-built Tesoro for $15.75m, paying more than VesselsValue’s price tag of $12.54m.

The 53,350 dwt Chinese-built bulker should be delivered between October 15, and December 3 of this year.

Jinhui currently owns 22 dry bulk vessels which include two post-panamaxes and 20 supramaxes with a carrying capacity of around 1.41m dwt. In August, it snapped up the 2008-built supramax Belcargo from Norwegian owner Belships for $17m.