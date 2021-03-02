Jinhui Shipping buys supramax from Blue Planet Shipping

Chinese bulk carrier operator Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has announced the acquisition of 2004-built 53,806 dwt supramax bulker Avra from Sea Venture Navigation, a unit of Greek owner Blue Plant Shipping.

The Chinese-built vessel was sold for a price of $7.275m, significantly higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $4.62m and MSI fair market value of $4.9m.

Jinhui Shipping said that management considers the purchase price highly attractive and expects the ship to generate a steady stream of income for the company.

Jinhui currently owns 18 bulkers made up of 16 supramaxes and two post-panamaxes.