Jinhui Shipping offloads ageing supramax

Chinese dry bulk owner Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has sold the 2002-built supramax bulker Jin Ping for $5.5m.

The vessel was sold to Xinfeng HK Shipping, a subsidiary of Chinese owner Xiamen Xinfeng Shipping, with delivery scheduled for before February 5, 2021. The sale price is slightly higher than the $5.1m valuation placed on the ship by VesselsValue.

Jinhui currently owns a fleet of two post-panamax bulkers and 17 supramaxes, while Xinfeng owns four smaller vessels in and around 8,000 dwt.

