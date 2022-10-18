Jinhui Shipping offloads post-panamax pair

Chinese bulker operator Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has exited the post-panamax segment by selling its only two such vessels in its fleet to Liberia-incorporated buyers for $17.25m each.

The 2010-built Jin Mei and Jin Lang will deliver between November 7 and December 20 this year to Bardar Corporation and Bursa Oceanways, respectively.

Jinhui Shipping said it would realise a book gain of close to $1m on the sale, “but the actual book gain will depend on the net book value of the ship as at delivery date in accordance with its impairment and depreciation policy.”

Around 30% of the net sale proceeds will be used for the repayment of the vessel mortgage loans, while the remaining cash will be kept as general working capital, the company added.

Excluding the post-panamax pair, the company currently has a fleet of 24 supramax bulkers. Last month, the Oslo-listed owner also purchased a pair of 2014-built ultramaxes from Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping for around $25.37m each to be delivered this year.