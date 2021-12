Chinese dry bulk owner Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has acquired two Chinese-built (2012) supramaxes, Pacific Crown and Pacific Bless, paying $17.25m for each vessel.

The vessels were acquired from South Korean firm Kmarin, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Jinhui currently owns a fleet of 24 bulkers, and says the acquisitions will allow the company to generate more income and increased returns.