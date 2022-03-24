Jitendra Misra passes away

Tributes are pouring today after the sudden death last night of Captain Jitendra Misra, the veteran head of Dubai-based shipowner Emarat Maritime.

Misra – or CJM as he was fondly referred to in work circles – had been with the same company for the past 32 years. He was attending the TT Club’s Dubai board dinner and collapsed as he was leaving and passed away.

Misra’s career started as a deck cadet with India Steamship in 1971. At the age of just 28, he became one of the youngest masters in the Indian shipping fleet. After eight years in command he stepped ashore in 1988 to take up commercial challenges with a firm in UK. He came to Dubai in February 1990 to set up the shipowning division for a large business conglomerate. This was the beginning of Emarat Maritime and Misra became the firm’s managing director in 1997 going on to become one of the best known faces in local Dubai shipping circles.

The 10-ship strong Emarat fleet is made up of a mix of bulkers and tankers.