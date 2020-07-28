JMU on verge of suspending operations at Ariake as coronavirus hits yard

Japanese shipbuilder Japan Marine United (JMU) is considering suspending operations at its facility in Ariake following a coronavirus outbreak among shipyard workers.

According to JMU, two workers at the shipyard were tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend and a further test of people who were in close contact with the infected workers found another 23 workers infected. More workers are currently undergoing coronavirus tests at the yard.

JMU said it had implemented a series of sanitary measures at the yard while it is assessing the impact on its operations and is considering shutting down some operations at the yard.

VesselsValue data shows JMU’s Ariake yard currently has four vessels under construction, three capesize bulkers and one VLCC. Three of the vessels were scheduled for delivery this year.

Major Chinese yards in Dalian, where a second wave of coronavirus outbreak has emerged recently, have temporarily suspended their operations to test its entire workforce. So far, there has been no coronavirus cases found at the yards.