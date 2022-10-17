Joakim Hannisdahl and Cleaves part ways

Joakim Hannisdahl has parted ways with Cleaves Securities. Hannisdahl cited “irreconcilable differences” with his employer for the shock departure, with Cleaves telling investors a new team has been put in place to run the shipping fund, which Hannisdahl founded a year ago.

“Matters have been disclosed and discussed,” Cleaves Securities CEO Per Olav Karlsen wrote in a note to investors without going into specifics.

For his part, Hannisdahl wrote to clients, claiming: “Please know that I have done my utmost to continue the fund as a going concern with me as the fund manager, but I have been unsuccessful in my efforts. The investors are always my top priority and I feel personally responsible for the current situation, despite the situation having arisen due to actions taken which are outside of my control.”

Hannisdahl was ranked the number one shipping equity analyst globally by Bloomberg for a number of years before embarking on the shipping investment fund. In 2018 Hannisdahl’s own firm, Gersemi Research, was bought out by Cleaves.

Hannisdahl hinted he would carry on in a similar field, stating: “I have continuously delivered strong returns to investors over many years and I have the intention to continue doing the same in the future.”

It has emerged Hannisdahl registered Gersemi Asset Management as a new Norwegian company in July this year. Hannisdahl would not be drawn on future plans when contacted by Splash today.