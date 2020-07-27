Johan Gustafsson joins Ocean Technologies Group

Johan Gustafsson has joined fast growing maritime training firm Ocean Technologies Group as chief revenue officer.

Gustafsson, 47, joins from Wallem Group where he was chief operating officer. Prior to joining Wallem, Gustafsson spent 13 years at Wartsila’s Transas including stints in Asia and the Middle East.

Manish Singh, CEO of Ocean Technologies Group, commented: “I have always known Johan to be highly proactive in finding solutions for the ever-changing world our customers and users operate in. Throughout his career, Johan has worked with most of the leading ship owners, operators and managers as his customers, peers and colleagues and therefore adds tremendous experience to our team and will enable us to serve our markets better. Attracting and developing the foremost maritime talent is a vital part of our strategy and I could not be more delighted that Johan has joined a team that I am immensely proud of. Johan and I are looking forward to working closely with our customers as we partner together for a post-COVID operating environment at sea and ashore.”

Gustafsson will be based in Ocean Technologies Group’s Norwegian office and will lead account management, customer support and sales teams globally across Ocean Technologies Group companies.